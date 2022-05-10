As motorcyclists get out more, a reminder to share the road

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists are hitting the streets now that the weather is warmer. Meaning drivers should be paying extra attention while on the roads.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and police are warning drivers and motorcyclists to be on the lookout for each other.

The number of deadly motorcycle accidents increased by nearly 300 from 2019 to 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

“Most of the accidents we see involving motorcyclists happen at speeds less than 30 mph. Whether it’s going through an intersection, or just in our city, here where you’re going less than 30pmh that’s where we see our most accidents,” said Officer Benjamin Thumann, of the Wausau Police Department.

The Wausau Police Department wants to remind drivers to check their mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes. They also said to always use a turn signal when changing lanes or merging.

The police department said it’s important to be observant and aware of motorcyclists on the roads. Police also encourage bikers to wear the proper attire when riding. They say goggles, helmets, and brightly colored clothing can help to protect motorcyclists in case they are in a crash.

“Ultimately, be observant. Ensure that you’re checking your blind spots, making sure that you’re obeying traffic laws so that motorcyclists know where you’re going and what’s happening on the roadways,” said Thumann.

The Wausau Police Department suggests motorcyclists take a safety class before hopping on their bikes and hitting the roads.

