Monk Botanical Gardens opens enrollment for youth summer camp programs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Botanical Gardens has released details about its summer camp programs. Camps are for children ages 5 to 12 years.

The camps are organized by age group. They begin in June and conclude in August. At the Gardens, campers will be able to learn about relevant environmental subjects through hands-on activities, work together with their peers, and spend time outdoors!

There is a cost associated with each day camp. Click here to register online.

The Monk Botanical Gardens is a 30-acre property on the west side of Wausau. It is named for the family of the late Robert W. Monk, who donated 21 acres of the land for the development of a public garden. Officially incorporated as a nonprofit institution in 2003, the Monk Botanical Gardens seeks to promote understanding of the aesthetic, economic, and ecological role of plants. An Executive Director, staff and a board of directors oversee the development and management of the gardens.

Monk Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N 1st Avenue in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.