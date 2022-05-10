Marathon County wants your input for the Westside Master Plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County is working on updating the Westside Master Plan. It focuses on improvements for three areas in Wausau. Marathon County and the City of Wausau combined have invested $80,000 to do a study and they want to hear from you. Click here to take the survey.

Leaders are planning a public hearing Tuesday, May 17th at 6 pm inside East Gate Hall in Marathon Park. They want to know what ideas you have for the park.

The plan is broken into three sections.

Westside Master Plan map of impacted areas. (parks and rec)

Section A is Marathon Park. Section B is the UWSP at Wausau campus and C is the land immediately south of the park and campus on West St. It has the highway department and cold storage areas.

“The biggest area is probably the park. Looking at Marathon Park, it is the gem of Wausau, it’s what you see when you come to our community. But it is the same as it was a long time ago,” said Jamie Polley, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director.

The goal is to update the park while still keeping historical aspects.

“It’s looking at some of our facilities that for so long have just been maintained, or not even maintained to the level that they should be, for a number of reasons. Now we’re really focusing on making sure that what we have is brought up to what we want it to be and then looking what our opportunities are,” said Polley.

They’ve received over 1,500 responses to the survey so far. It’s a large project, but the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director said she hopes everyone contributes their ideas.

“The vision for this whole area is to really look at the assets we have and you know the river is an asset, this park is an asset and to really look at how we can utilize that and how we can make it the best it can be for our community and that our community can be really proud of,” said Polley.

Leaders hope to adopt an official plan by October, but first they’ll need to review feedback, adjust concept plans and present it to the county board.

