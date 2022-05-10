Large party reservations for Woodchucks games filling fast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Baseball season for the Northwoods League starts soon and Wausau’s Athletic Park is seeing a surge in group reservations for the Woodchucks’ home games this year.

“Our Aspirus Healthcare Terrace is always one of the more popular ones, it’s that deck above the third base concession stands and it fills up every year by March, and this year’s no different,” said Assistant General Manager of the Wausau Woodchucks Traci Wisz.

Since 2012 the stadium has undergone a complete overhaul, from the grandstands to party spaces. Topping it off is the first base dugout area with two new concession stands constructed last year.

With hiring and employee retention on businesses’ minds more than ever, company outings to the ballpark are a popular team-building activity. The Aspirus terrace is already booked for 34 of the 36 home games.

“I think people definitely want to show their employees that they’re appreciated by doing extra things like this,” Wisz said.

Church groups, family and class reunions round out the fan groups and even some surprise events that are new to Wisz.

“I have a couple of realtors who’ve booked it for client appreciation, so that’s something that I haven’t seen before,” she said.

The bullpen area has a capacity of 200, which can be split into smaller groups and has availability for about half the dates. Last-minute reservations can be made for parties as small as one or two, with ticket and meal combo packages ranging from about $27 to $42. However, Wisz recommends a week’s notice.

“The groups who’ve booked with us many years in the past, they know that they need to book early to get the choice of dates that they want,” Wisz said.

Home games start on May 31 and the season runs through August 18.

