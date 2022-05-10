News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers announces additional $25M for small business program

By Wyatt Heller
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers, (D) Wisconsin, announced additional funding for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.

Gov. Evers made the announcement at a stop in La Crosse Tuesday. He was joined by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.

25 million dollars in additional investment are being added to the grant program. The grant has helped more than 4,200 small businesses and nonprofits, according to a news release.

The grant program was first announced in April 2021. Wisconsin businesses in all 72 counties have received funds to help move or expand their businesses.

“From barbershops to candy stores and from physical therapists to local economic development groups, the businesses and organizations that have received Main Street Bounceback grants vary widely,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Hughes.

A deadline to apply for grant funding has been extended to December 31, 2022.

Businesses can apply by visiting this link.

