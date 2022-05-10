News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 42 — most hotel workers

A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA (AP) — Fifty-one people were working to get the Hotel Saratoga ready for its scheduled Tuesday reopening in Havana after a two-year pandemic break.

The explosion that ripped apart the elegant building killed at least 23 of them — along with 19 other people. Searchers continued to hunt through the ruins Tuesday for people who remain missing — including two maids and a cook.

Experts are beginning to consider the fate of the 19th-century building, an estimated 80% of which was damaged in Friday’s explosion, which hurled tons of concrete chunks into the busy streets just a block from the country’s Capitol and seriously harmed neighboring structures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

Derrick Van Orden
Republican congressional candidate fined for gun at airport
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Parents hunting for baby formula as shortage spans US
Town of Lincoln Fire on May 10, 2022
Crew investigating lightning as possible cause of Wood County barn fire
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on inflation Tuesday as the White House looks to further...
Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record