Crew investigating lightning as possible cause of Wood County barn fire

Town of Lincoln Fire on May 10, 2022
Town of Lincoln Fire on May 10, 2022(Town of Richfield Fire)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a barn fire in Wood County is still undetermined, but authorities are investigating if lightning may be the cause.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, several departments were paged to the scene of a barn fire on 11600 block of State Highway 10 in the town of Lincoln. That location is southwest of Marshfield.

When crews arrived, the barn was fully engulfed and the barn’s roof was partially collapsed. State Highway 10 was shut down during the fire. It reopened before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews were on the scene for more than 8 hours and were able to leave just before 8 a.m.

Richfield Fire Chief Josh Sabo said the hay and debris piles will be producing smoke for many days and drivers shouldn’t be alarmed if they see smoke coming from the area where the barn once stood.

Crews from the town of Lincoln, Richfield Rural Fire, Town of Rock Fire and Rescue, Cameron Volunteer Fire and Central RIT, Chili Fremont Fire and Rescue, Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department, Hewitt Area Volunteer Fire Department, Pittsville Fire Company, and Spencer Fire Department & Ambulance Service all responded.

