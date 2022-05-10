Celtics even series against Bucks with 116-108 Game 4 victory

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Boston Celtics outscored the Bucks __ in the fourth quarter to win Game 4 in Milwaukee 116-108. The second round series is even at 2-2 going to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Boston was carried by Al Horford and Jayson Tatum, who each scored 30+ points in the victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was stellar for Milwaukee once again, scoring 34 points and corralling 18 rebounds. However, Milwaukee shot under 40% from the field and 9-27 from three.

The loss is just the third for the Bucks at home over the last two postseasons.

