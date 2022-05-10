News and First Alert Weather App
Celtics even series against Bucks with 116-108 Game 4 victory

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday drives past Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first half of...
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday drives past Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Boston Celtics outscored the Bucks __ in the fourth quarter to win Game 4 in Milwaukee 116-108. The second round series is even at 2-2 going to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Boston was carried by Al Horford and Jayson Tatum, who each scored 30+ points in the victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was stellar for Milwaukee once again, scoring 34 points and corralling 18 rebounds. However, Milwaukee shot under 40% from the field and 9-27 from three.

The loss is just the third for the Bucks at home over the last two postseasons.

UWSP Baseball Picks up 31st Win in Regular Season Finale Split