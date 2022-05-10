Canadian mining company needs to complete additional steps before they can start drilling in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Toronto-based mining company still needs to complete additional steps before they can begin drilling for gold and other metals in Marathon County.

Marathon County provided an update by email on the status of the exploratory drilling on Tuesday.

The Marathon County Conservation, Planning, and Zoning Department recently completed its initial review of a Metallic Mining Exploration Permit Application. Toronto-based Green Light Metals, Inc. submitted the application on April 29. The Reef Mineral Deposit sits on the east side of Marathon County in the Town of Easton.

As of Tuesday, the application remains “pending” due to additional requirements that must be fulfilled.

“The submission of an application for an exploration permit is the first step in the permitting process,” states Laurie Miskimins, Marathon County Conservation, Planning, and Zoning Director.

The Easton Reef Deposit is estimated to contain approximately 120,000 ounces of gold.

If granted, the exploration permit would allow Green Light Metals, Inc. to explore the Easton Reef Deposit within the parameters of the approved permit.

