Another Bucks fourth quarter collapse leads to game 4 loss

Boston Celtics' Al Horford reacts in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the...
Boston Celtics' Al Horford reacts in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Celtics won 116-108 to tie the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks are going to Boston for game five after yet another fourth-quarter lead was blown in game four.

After entering the final 12 minutes leading 80-73, they were outscored by 15 points to lose 116-108.

“It wasn’t our game. Wasn’t a game we had the lead, they played great. We were able to play great defense for three quarters,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

Giannis emphasized the Celtics were able to make their shots in the fourth quarter. But in the last two games, the Bucks have been outscored by 26 combined points in the fourth.

“They made the plays. They got to the paint and finished, they got to the paint and kicked and made threes. We got to do a better job of individually guarding them,” Mike Budenholzer said.

One reason that is hampering them is the lack of guard Khris Middleton. Jrue Holiday and Giannis combined for 54 of the Bucks’ 94 shot attempts.

“Those are our guys right now. I think they’re going to get a lot of shots,” Budenholzer said. “When we can find opportunities for others, we need to do that.”

For Giannis, he appeared tired at times on the court, laying down a few extra seconds. He left the game for a short time late in the fourth quarter, a quarter he only scored six points in.

“How our body feels and what we did in our mind, who really cares? Nobody cares. We know what the deal is. We got to keep going there in Boston, keep fighting there, go get a win,” Giannis said.

Coach Mike Budenholzer reassured confidence in Giannis, saying “he’ll be fine.” The Bucks will look to rectify their fourth quarter woes in Boston for game five on Wednesday.

