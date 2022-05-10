2 injured following motorcycle crash in Wood County

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a motorcycle crash that happened Monday evening

Investigators said a man was operating the motorcycle when it crashed on Highway X south of Highway 54 in the township of Dexter. That location is southwest of Pittsville. A preliminary investigation shows the man lost control on a curve while driving south on Highway X.

He was transported from the scene by a medical helicopter. A female passenger was transported by ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.