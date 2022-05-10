1 arrested after 3 Marathon County residents lose a combined $83K in ‘Grandparent’ scam

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate fraud complaints in which elderly residents were scammed out of a combined total of $83,400 over the past week.

The Sheriff’s Office has made one arrest. Investigators are still working to determine if the three cases are connected. The Sheriff’s Office is aware that similar scams have taken place in other communities across the state over the past week.

All three victims were led to believe their granddaughter was involved in a car crash, was being held in jail, and needed bond money. The suspect showed up at the victim’s home in person and collected cash in all three incidents.

“It’s imperative that everyone remains vigilant when receiving requests for money from someone you don’t know,” said Sarah Severson, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

Severson said people should verify the story with a friend or family member before taking action. She’s encouraging people to educate their love ones about the scam’s red flags. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection seniors can caregivers can request a free guide to help them identify scams. Click here to learn more.

If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of fraud, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, some of the common scams targeting seniors that are outlined in the guide include:

Grandparent scams (or “family emergency” scams) – a scammer falsely claims that a family member is in trouble and requests money. The scammers often claim to be the grandchild in need of help.



Tech support scams – a “computer technician” says you have a computer virus that they can repair for payment and remote access to your computer.



Timeshare resale fraud – someone claims that they have a buyer for your timeshare. After signing a phony “sales contract,” the victim is continuously asked for payments for document fees and other expenses.



IRS/U.S. Treasury scams – a fake “federal agent” claims you owe back taxes and demands immediate payment.



Medical alert/equipment fraud – scammers place robocalls to potential victims pitching “free” medical equipment and personal emergency alert systems. The items are often of questionable quality and are tied to recurring fees.



Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.