Work begins in Marshfield to repair busy intersection

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Work began Monday morning to make improvements at the intersection of E. McMillan Street and N. Peach Avenue in Marshfield.

The work zone will only affect westbound traffic as it will be closed to through traffic from Waushara Drive to N. Central Avenue. There will be access to the furthest east driveway going into the Walmart parking lot. All east-bound traffic on McMillan will remain as normal. Improvements include a new concrete panel, curb, and repair of traffic light wiring.

The duration of the project, weather dependent, will likely take around two days to complete however it will remain closed until the new concrete has had adequate cure time.

During this time there will be a detour routing westbound traffic. The detour route will be Waushara Drive to N. Peach Avenue to E. Upham to N. Central Avenue. From Central and McMillan intersection drivers may then continue west on McMillan or north on Central as normal.

Marshfield roadwork detour map (City of Marshfield)

