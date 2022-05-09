News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Work begins in Marshfield to repair busy intersection

road work sign
road work sign(KY3)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Work began Monday morning to make improvements at the intersection of E. McMillan Street and N. Peach Avenue in Marshfield.

The work zone will only affect westbound traffic as it will be closed to through traffic from Waushara Drive to N. Central Avenue. There will be access to the furthest east driveway going into the Walmart parking lot. All east-bound traffic on McMillan will remain as normal. Improvements include a new concrete panel, curb, and repair of traffic light wiring.

The duration of the project, weather dependent, will likely take around two days to complete however it will remain closed until the new concrete has had adequate cure time.

During this time there will be a detour routing westbound traffic. The detour route will be Waushara Drive to N. Peach Avenue to E. Upham to N. Central Avenue. From Central and McMillan intersection drivers may then continue west on McMillan or north on Central as normal.

Marshfield roadwork detour map
Marshfield roadwork detour map(City of Marshfield)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

Burning debris in Wausau, Wis.
Debris burning linked to several wildfires in Wisconsin in recent days
Registration now open for Portage County free school supply program
Baby formula on the shelves at The Baby's Place in Wausau, Wis.
Doctors help parents navigate baby formula shortage
Navigating the baby formula shortage
Navigating the baby formula shortage