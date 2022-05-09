Sheriff’s Department asks public to be on the lookout for missing woman

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help a to locate a woman last seen Saturday evening.

Alonna Leigh Jagodinski, 32, was last seen at her parent’s home in the area of Shenandoah Ridge Road in the town of Wausau late Saturday evening. She walked away and has not been seen since.

Jagodinski is described as being 5 feet 2 inches and 95 pounds, with long black hair. She may be wearing a long puffy maroon jacket, a gold crop top, and light brown suede boots. She left home without her purse and cellphone.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Residents in the town of Wausau are encouraged to check their property including outbuildings, vehicles, game cameras, video doorbells, and surveillance systems for any sign of Jagodinski.

A preliminary ground and drone search of the area surrounding her parent’s home has been completed and has not turned up any leads at this time. Additional volunteers are not needed for searches at this time. Jagodinski may be suffering from mental illness and in need of emergency care.

If you see Jagodinski or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200.

