News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Shawano County deputies use snowplow trucks to end standoff with military vehicle

Shawano County Deputies respond to a chase with an historic military vehicle.
Shawano County Deputies respond to a chase with an historic military vehicle.(Iris)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver in an historic military vehicle led deputies on a chase and standoff in Shawano County Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a military vehicle on Highway 29 with a flat tire. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle and the driver led them on a chase. About a half-mile in, the driver came to a stop on the eastbound median near County Highway G in the Town of Seneca.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver failed to cooperate and refused to get out of the vehicle.

“Due to comments made by the driver and the conditions of this incident, the Shawano County Special Response Team responded to the scene,” says Lt. Jesse Sperberg, Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and trained negotiators attempted to deescalate the situation, which went on for about four hours. The Sheriff’s Office made arrangements with the Highway Department to use heavy equipment in case the driver took off again.

At about 9:30 p.m., the suspect took off heading east on Highway 29. Deputies used snowplow trucks to attempt a road block. The driver crossed the median and headed east in the westbound lanes. The suspect returned to the eastbound lanes and again crossed the median heading the wrong way.

The driver then went into the median and was stopped by a deputy in a snowplow truck. The suspect refused to get out, and had to be removed by force.

There were no serious injuries reported.

The Sheriff’s Office received help from the Highway Department, Tigerton Ambulance and Stockbridge-Munsee Police.

“A special thanks to the Shawano County Highway Department,” says Lt. Sperberg. “Without their assistance this incident would likely not have been resolved without serious injuries or worse.”

The driver’s name was not released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the military vehicle belongs to a private citizen. No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday evening as strong to severe storms may...
First Alert Weather Day Monday Night: Risk of strong to severe storms
Windy and warmer on Monday with some sun. A risk of strong/severe storms Monday night....
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
2-nosed cow celebrates 15th birthday
2-nosed cow celebrates 15th birthday
Lucy the 2-nosed cow celebrates her 15th birthday.
2-nosed cow celebrates 15th birthday