Registration now open for Portage County free school supply program

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Registration is now open for Portage County families who need a little help purchasing school supplies.

Project Fresh Start provides children in grades 4K-12 with school supplies, free of charge. To qualify, children must attend a Portage County school and meet the program’s financial qualifications. Financial eligibility is based on the same guidelines as the free/reduced meal program.

“Our students are our future,” said Stephany Nellessen Zeyadeh, United Way of Portage County Community Engagement Coordinator. “If we want to prepare them for the future, we need to prepare them for the classroom. Project Fresh Start is a way for our community to give and get back by ensuring all families in need feel confident that they are sending their students to school equipped to learn.”

Families will need to register to receive school supplies for United Way to determine the number of supplies needed. With the exception of Head Start and Almond-Bancroft students, who will receive their supplies directly through their schools, and do not need to register.

Project Fresh Start will be held as an in-person event this year on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at PJ Jacobs Junior High School.

Registration is open through Friday, July 29. Click here to register.

