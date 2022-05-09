News and First Alert Weather App
NewsChannel 7 honored as “Station of the Year’ by Wisconsin Broadcasters Association
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -- NewsChannel 7 is proud to announce it was named ‘Station of the Year’ and received 23 other honors from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in its annual Awards for Excellence competition.

The Awards for Excellence recognize outstanding coverage that aired in 2021. The winners were announced Saturday night. It was the five-straight year NewsChannel 7 was honored as ‘Station of the Year’.

Other top honors include Best Investigative, Best Feature, Best Sports Reporting, Best Topical Promotion, and Best Online Personality. Holly Chilsen, Mark Holley and Kassandra Sepeda placed first, second and third; respectively.

NewsChannel 7 competed in the small market division, which includes all television stations in the Wausau-Rhinelander and La Crosse- Eau Claire markets.

To view a full list of winners, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

