Langlade County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about 2 men

Travis and Scott Huse
Travis and Scott Huse(Langlade County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating several related incidents dating back to the 1990s and are asking people to come forward to share any information they may have.

Travis Huse, 42, and his father, Scott Huse, 64 both of Merrill are currently in the Langlade County Jail.

Langlade County Sheriff Mark Westen did not elabloration on the nature of the investigation but did say they are seeking information people who may have had contact with the Huses and may be the victim of a crime.

A news release states during the 1990s and early 2000s the Huses were associated with the Apostolic Worship Center and former Evergreen Christian Academy school near Elton in Langlade County. In the early 2000s the Huses moved to Fond du Lac and were involved with the Cornerstone Worship Center. Since the 1990s Travis Huse has also lived in Kentucky, Missouri, Maine, and New Hampshire. Scott Huse has lived in New Hampshire and Maine.

Most recently, Scott and Travis Huse were involved with Pathways Fellowship church in Merrill.

Investigators are seeking any information or possible victims who may have had contact with Travis or Scott Huse in the past. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Justin Grones at 715-627-6419 or jgrones@co.langlade.wi.us.

