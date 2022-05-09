News and First Alert Weather App
Kronenwetter Village Board to consider disciplining villlage administrator in special meeting

By Emily Davies and Tony Langfellow
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Kronenwetter, Wis. (WSAW) - The Kronenwetter Village Board will hold a special meeting Monday evening related to a budget amendment and to consider dismissing, demoting, licensing, to disciplining the village administrator.

7 Investigates has reached out to the village attorney, clerk, the president of the board, and other trustees for more information, but has not heard back as of this publication.

7 Investigates also spoke with Administrator Richard Downey over the phone who was in his office at the time of the call. He said he is not on leave, but could not comment about the meeting Monday. He stated he would not be in attendance at that meeting. That is despite him being the contact and preparer of the other agenda item. When asked, he confirmed he had secured legal representation. It is unclear why the board is considering dismissing, demoting, licensing, to disciplining Downey.

According to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities and Wisconsin law, an appointed village officer can be removed “at pleasure” by the appointing body or officer, in this case, the village board. It requires a majority vote of all members of the board. A resident taxpayer could also file “written verified charges against the officer.” That requires a “speedy” public hearing where the individual is required to have the opportunity to fully present a defense against any charges.

The other item on the special meeting agenda is a budget amendment related to the cost for the village attorney. According to the report to the board that Downey prepared, it states that the village president, Chris Voll, was consulting with Trustee Ken Charneski and requested to put additional funds into the village’s legal fees line item. It would move funds allocated for a new planning technician to the legal budget as the planning technician was not hired until April 4, 2022, leaving previous months’ wages unused for this position for this year.

This story will be updated after the conclusion of the village board’s special meeting.

