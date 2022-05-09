News and First Alert Weather App
Drivers asked to avoid Boulder Junction highway due to wildfire

People are asked to avoid driving on County Highway M in Boulder Junction due to a wildfire.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - People are asked to avoid driving on County Highway M in Boulder Junction due to a wildfire.

The fire has burned 2 acres in an area north of Big Muskellunge Lake Road and Allequash Lake Road.

Boulder Junction Fire is receiving assistance from Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue and the Wisconsin DNR. County M is not currently closed, but drivers are asked to avoid it. If you do travel through the area, you are asked to go slow.

The fire is one of 34 wildfires reported Monday in Wisconsin.

Click here to view the DNR’s Wildfire dashboard.

