Driver dies after head-on crash with tractor trailer in Green Lake County

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 41-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash involving a car and a tractor trailer in Green Lake County.

The crash happened Friday, May 6, at about 3:04 p.m.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about a head-on crash on County Highway Q south of County Highway X in the Town of Mackford.

Investigators say a green sedan was traveling north on County Highway Q when the driver suddenly went into the southbound lane and hit the tractor trailer head on.

The sedan’s driver, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Waupun Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicles came to rest in the east ditch. The scene was cleared at 8:58 p.m.

No names were released.

The crash is under investigation.

