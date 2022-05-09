Debris burning linked to several wildfires in Wisconsin in recent days

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 100 acres have been burned in Wisconsin in the last week due to wildfires. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said 97 fires caused the damage.

So far in May, three wildfires were reported in Marathon County. Two of those three were caused by debris burning. The other fire is under investigation. Debris burning is the number one cause of wildfires in Wisconsin, according to the DNR.

As of Monday, the majority of the state remains under high and very high fire danger.

When it is safe to burn debris it is important to keep the size of the fire manageable. Property owners are also asked to never leave the fire unattended. The DNR encourages people that burn to use lots of water to put the fire out, stir the fire, and return to the area after the fire is out to check to see if the fire has reignited.

Wisconsin fire danger on May 9, 2022 (WSAW)

