News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

BREAKING: Escaped Alabama inmate, former corrections officer in custody

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.(WBRC)
By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Alabama corrections official Vicky White and escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White were found Monday after a 10-day manhunt, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. Both were apprehended alive in Indiana.

Both Vicky White and Casey White are in custody after a police chase ended in a wreck in Evansville, Ind.

Singleton said Casey White surrendered to police and Vicky White was taken to the hospital. Singleton said he wasn’t sure if Vicky White’s wounds were related to the wreck or not.

U.S. Marshals reported they were investigating a tip saying the pair had abandoned a 2006 Ford F-150 in Evansville, Ind. at a car wash on South Weinbach Avenue.

Singleton said he didn’t know why they were in Indiana. He stated police saw them at a hotel and the chase began there.

The nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White began on Friday, April 29.

Law enforcement officials were looking for inmate 38-year-old Casey White and former Assistant Director of Corrections, 56-year-old Vicky White who were reported missing on April 29 after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Despite sharing a last name, the two are not related.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

Alonna Leigh Jagodinski
Update: Missing Wausau woman found safe
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday evening as strong to severe storms may...
First Alert Weather Day Monday Night: Risk of strong to severe storms
Sharing the roads safely with motorcycles as the weather warms
Sharing the roads safely with motorcycles as the weather warms
Kronenwetter Village Board to consider disciplining villlage administrator in special meeting