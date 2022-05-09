BREAKING: Escaped Alabama inmate, former corrections officer in custody

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Alabama corrections official Vicky White and escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White were found Monday after a 10-day manhunt, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. Both were apprehended alive in Indiana.

Both Vicky White and Casey White are in custody after a police chase ended in a wreck in Evansville, Ind.

Singleton said Casey White surrendered to police and Vicky White was taken to the hospital. Singleton said he wasn’t sure if Vicky White’s wounds were related to the wreck or not.

U.S. Marshals reported they were investigating a tip saying the pair had abandoned a 2006 Ford F-150 in Evansville, Ind. at a car wash on South Weinbach Avenue.

Singleton said he didn’t know why they were in Indiana. He stated police saw them at a hotel and the chase began there.

The nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White began on Friday, April 29.

Law enforcement officials were looking for inmate 38-year-old Casey White and former Assistant Director of Corrections, 56-year-old Vicky White who were reported missing on April 29 after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Despite sharing a last name, the two are not related.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.