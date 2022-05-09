2-nosed cow celebrates 15th birthday

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - This week, a famous cow from Merrill, named Lucy, celebrates her 15th birthday. Over the years, she’s attracted attention throughout central Wisconsin and nationally for her nose, unlike other cows. Fifteen years ago when Lucy’s owner found her out in the pasture, just after she was born he thought that she got kicked in the face, but later found out that she had two noses.

“We had the vet come out…she says that is bone structure there, she does breathe out of both noses,” said Mark Krombholz, Lucy’s owner.

Despite being different, Lucy has no problems with her health. The vet told Krombholz Lucy was going to be a twin but the egg didn’t fully split. Lucy went on to have 10 calves of her own. They all were normal cows, unlike Lucy who was born into fame.

“I received phone calls from all different places. We were on national farm magazine, radio station things like that in the morning. And TV stations in New York and we were even mentioned on Jay Leno when he was still on the night show,” said Krombholz.

He said she even caught the attention of other countries.

“She was in Pravda, the Russian newspaper in china,” said Krombholz.

Krombholz said she’s still a normal cow, with some personality.

“She can be a bit of a diva, cause she’s not afraid of people like that,” said Krombholz.

She goes to fairs in her own personalized ride and over the years her owner has gotten lots of offers for her. He said he got very high offers, but couldn’t take them.

“I wouldn’t trade her for the world. I’ve been offered tens of thousands of dollars, but like I said sideshows, they may drag her all over the country and after that what happens to her,” said Krombholz.

Krombholz said she is part of the family. You can check out more pictures of Lucy on her Facebook page ’Lucy the Two Nosed Cow’.

