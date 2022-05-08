UWSP Baseball Picks up 31st Win in Regular Season Finale Split

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The No. 16 UW-Stevens Point baseball team (31-7, 22-6) split on the final day of the regular season at UW-Oshkosh (21-16, 15-11). The Pointers dropped game one, 10-7, before taking the regular season finale and game two by an 8-5 final.

Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) hit a home run in each game to make it 36 for his career, tying him for second in school history. He had two hits in each game with five RBI and two runs scored.

Logan Matson (Neillsville, Wis./Neillsville) also had a pair of hits in each game. He drove in three and scored three times. Lucas Luedtke (River Falls, Wis./River Falls) added four hits with Matt Baumann (New Berlin, Wis./Eisenhower), Quin Henwood (Appleton, Wis./North), Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) and Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) all contributing multiple hits on the day.

Game 1 - UWSP 7, UWO 10 The Pointers fell behind as UWO got a run in the first on two hits. The Titans added five runs in the second as UWSP faced a 6-0 deficit. UWO tacked on one more in the third.

Comer led off the fourth with a solo home run to get UWSP on the board. In the fifth, Jacob Lillge (Little Chute, Wis./Little Chute) walked to begin the frame. Matson doubled to score a run. After an intentional walk to Simmons, Nelson lifted a sac fly to get UWSP within 7-3.

The Titans posted single tallies in the fifth and the sixth. In the seventh, Matson drew a walk and Baumann reached on an infield single Simmons then clubbed a three-run shot to right-center for a 9-6 score. Comer walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Henwood singled to push home another run.

UWSP got a runner on in the eighth and the ninth, but were unable to complete the comeback.

Game 2 - UWSP 8, UWO 5 The Pointers went in front in the second inning. Anthony Tomczak (Muskego, Wis./Muskego) drew a leadoff walk. Luedtke singled and a throwing error on a fielder’s choice gave UWSP a 1-0 edge.

Another UWO error allowed Baumann to reach to lead off the third. Simmons followed with a two-run home run to right for a 3-0 lead.

Henwood started the sixth with a double. Two batters later, Matson doubled to put one on the board. After another intentional pass to Simmons, Nelson hit an RBI single to put UWSP in front 5-1.

The Titans got two back in the bottom of the frame, but UWSP responded with three in the seventh. Tomczak was hit by a pitch and Luedtke drew a walk. Henwood doubled to push one home. Jakob Boos (Littleton, Colo./Heritage) plated another with an RBI single. Matson followed with an RBI single as well as UWSP made it 8-5.

The Titans got two in the seventh but stranded a runner in the eighth and two in the ninth as UWSP took the finale.

Marcus Jaworski (Iola, Wis./Iola-Scandinavia) got the win with 5.2 innings in the start. He struck out three. Austin Syvertson (Randolph, Wis./Randolph) notched his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Pointers will be the two-seed in the WIAC Tournament and begin play on Thursday (May 12) at 10:00 a.m. UWSP will either face UWO or UW-La Crosse in the first game of the double elimination tournament.

