First Alert Weather: Gusty winds with summer type temperatures and storms in the days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy Mother’s Day! Clouds will be more common as we wrap up the holiday weekend on Sunday. Breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible as the day goes along. Add to that, a chance of a spotty shower from midday into the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of a shower in spots. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 30 mph Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Sunday night keeps the clouds around with a chance of showers. Lows by morning in the mid 40s to around 50. A windy and warmer Monday with a mix of sun, as well as some clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will be rolling our way Monday evening and is likely to spark showers and storms. Some storms have the potential to be strong with large hail, gusty winds, and downpours the main threats. That front will stall out in the region for Tuesday, keeping the risk of showers and storms in the forecast. There is also a possibility that some storms on Tuesday could also be strong to severe in nature. We are monitoring Monday night and Tuesday for possible First Alert Weather Days.

Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph expected on Monday. (WSAW)

Showers and storms could impact the region Monday evening. (WSAW)

A line of storms late Monday evening could be strong. (WSAW)

Showers and storms will taper off after midnight in the region. (WSAW)

Very warm and humid for mid to late week. Partly sunny on Wednesday with a chance of showers or storms late day. Better odds of storms at night. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Morning storms on Thursday, then clouds breaking for sunshine. The sooner the sun comes out on Thursday, the better the odds for a very warm day with near record highs. Highs are forecast to rise into the mid 80s, which would be challenging the record high for Wausau on Thursday which is 85° set back in 1900.

Humid conditions on the way for this week. (WSAW)

Highs this week will rise from the 70s to the 80s. Near record highs possible Thursday. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds on Friday, still warm. Afternoon or evening showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with showers and maybe a storm. High in the mid 70s. Next Sunday, May 15th is mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

