First Alert Weather Day Monday Night: Risk of strong to severe storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night because of the threat of strong to severe storms impacting the region late Monday evening.

Monday is going to be a windy day prior to the arrival of a cold front at night. Wind gusts during the afternoon into the early evening up to 45 mph are expected. The very high fire danger continues on Monday and with the dry and windy conditions, any fires that are sparked could quickly get out of control. The risk of storms moves into the area around 9-10 PM as the front approaches from the west. A line of strong to possibly severe storms will roll east during the late evening, perhaps making it into Merill, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids around Midnight. As the storms shift to the east, they are expected to move out of the area after 2 AM.

The main threats with these strong to severe storms will be large hail up to 1″ in size, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, downpours, and frequent lightning.

This is the start of an active and summer-like weather pattern in the days ahead across North Central Wisconsin. We are monitoring Tuesday to see if strong storms could develop. Additional storms are forecast to affect the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Friday afternoon and night, as well as on Saturday, May 14th.

Record highs may also be challenged on Thursday as afternoon temperatures soar well into the 80s. The record high for Wausau in 85° set in 1900.

