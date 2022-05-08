News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

D.C Everest, Mosinee softball pick up wins in 5/7 prep highlights

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest and Mosinee softball both picked up wins at the D.C. Everest softball invitational on Saturday.

D.C. Everest opened their play against Wisconsin Dells, and they fell behind 1-0 in the first. It took a few innings for the bats to wake up, and that’s when Aiyanna Schroeder hit an RBI single. Lexi Crawford followed her up with an RBI double. The Evergreens used that momentum to a dominating 11-1 win.

Mosinee jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never relinquished it. Adeline Strejc added insurance with an RBI single in the second and fourth innings, also pitching in the 5-4 win over De Pere.

Wausau East baseball struggled in their home game against Eau Claire North, losing 15-5.

D.C. Everest girls soccer was able to take an easy 6-1 win over Eau Claire North, as well.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

UWSP Baseball Picks up 31st Win in Regular Season Finale Split
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks past Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard during the...
Bucks hold off Celtics in game 3, take 2-1 lead in Eastern Conference Semifinals
High School Sports 5/6/2022
Wausau West baseball, Newman softball snag wins Friday evening
High School Sports 5/6/2022
High School Sports 5/6/2022