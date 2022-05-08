D.C Everest, Mosinee softball pick up wins in 5/7 prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest and Mosinee softball both picked up wins at the D.C. Everest softball invitational on Saturday.

D.C. Everest opened their play against Wisconsin Dells, and they fell behind 1-0 in the first. It took a few innings for the bats to wake up, and that’s when Aiyanna Schroeder hit an RBI single. Lexi Crawford followed her up with an RBI double. The Evergreens used that momentum to a dominating 11-1 win.

Mosinee jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never relinquished it. Adeline Strejc added insurance with an RBI single in the second and fourth innings, also pitching in the 5-4 win over De Pere.

Wausau East baseball struggled in their home game against Eau Claire North, losing 15-5.

D.C. Everest girls soccer was able to take an easy 6-1 win over Eau Claire North, as well.

