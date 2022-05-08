News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

47th annual AIRO Pow Wow at UWSP

The pow wow is a celebration bringing Native American tribes from around the state.
By Ben Helwig
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Having not been held since 2019, the American Indians Reaching for Opportunities (AIRO) Pow Wow returned for its 47th rendition Saturday at UW-Stevens Point.

Wisconsin is home to eleven federally recognized American Indian tribes. The pow wow is organized and put on by UWSP students as a culmination of Native American Awareness Week.

“We’re actually on Ho-Chunk land right now,” said Arena Director Brian Jackson. “A lot of the student body at Stevens Point will make up Oneida, Menominee, Ho-Chunk, Ojibwe, you know, a lot of the students enrolled here.”

The pow wow features songs, drumming and dances from tribes around the state.

“The point of the pow wow is to bring Wisconsin’s tribal communities together and share in the camaraderie,” said AIRO alumni Nate Sayas-Porter. “We dance, we sing, there are food vendors, there are craft vendors and it’s pretty much a way to celebrate the culture of the state and involve the community as well.”

Pow wows have their roots in ceremonial tradition. According to Sayas-Porter, they’re now a point for social gatherings.

“All the dancers come and the drums will come and there are different types of dancers and different types of songs,” said Sayas-Porter. “When they’re dancing and when they’re singing, there’s a story to be told and each drummer, each singer is doing their own story and you get to learn them over time.”

The wait for this pow wow has been a long one, but the return is a joyful one for everyone involved.

“It’s everything. COVID put our celebrations, our pow wows away for two years,” said Sayas-Porter. “The native community, we’ve had the itching to get back into our culture, and get back into everything that we’ve been wanting to do.”

The wait has been especially long for Alton Jackon, who is the reigning AIRO Brave. Each year a brave and a princess are selected at the pow wow and hold the title for a year before passing it off. Jackson has held his position since 2019.

“I’ve had it since 2019,” said Jackson. “We’re back, thankfully, so I get to pass it to someone else.”

The honor of being brave has been something Jackson has treasured, but he is ready to pass it along to the next.

“I’m very thankful that I got picked for this three years ago and it feels good to pass it down so someone else can have it for another year and pass it down,” said Jackson.

While the pow wow is a celebration for the tribes, Sayas-Porter wants everyone to feel welcome, so they can get to better know the people around them.

“Pow wows in Wisconsin, across the nation, across the world, they’re open for everyone. It’s not just a Native thing. They’re all allies. No matter where you come from, you can come and there’s room for you. Learn about it, because this is your community,” said Sayas-Porter. “If you ever get the chance to go to one, go for it. You’re not going to regret it.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

Storms Monday night could cause large hail, gusty winds, and downpours.
First Alert Weather: Elevated fire danger continues into Sunday, summer arrives in the new week
More clouds than breaks of sun with a chance of a shower on Mother's Day. Summer-type temps in...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Buddy Check 7 - Cervical Cancer Screening
Buddy Check 7 - Cervical Cancer Screening
Prep Highlights- 5/7/22
D.C Everest, Mosinee softball pick up wins in 5/7 prep highlights
Prep Highlights- 5/7/22
Prep Highlights- 5/7/22