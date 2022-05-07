News and First Alert Weather App
What to do before you boat this season

By Hannah Borchert
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Officials with the DNR say 80% of boating deaths nationwide are a result of drowning.

Wisconsin follows a similar trend.

The DNR says while boating safety and maintenance may seem like common sense, it’s always important to revisit.

“It’s so important to make sure your boat is maintained properly so when you get on the water you’re not stranded and it can happen,” said Brad Pagel, M&J Marine.

The warm weather has brought in more customers.

“We’re getting a lot of calls for general maintenance and stuff for on their boats,” said Pagel.

Pagel said you can do most maintenance yourself. Some of the key things to check before going are your tires, lights and make sure all batteries are charged.

Pagel said people often forget to put the plug back in their boat at the start of the season. Along with that, many people also forget to restock their boats with lifejackets. Pagel said they often store them somewhere they won’t get damaged over the winter and then put then them back on board at the start of the season.

Pagel said you also need a throwable flotation device if your boat is bigger than 16 feet. The DNR mentioned a semi-new important safety feature.

“Last April the coast guard passed a new law that requires boaters to wear their engine cut-off switch...most of the time it’s a red nylon type cord,” said Darren Kuhn, DNR.

The engine will shut off automatically if the boat driver goes overboard or falls out of their seat.

Boat registration started April 1st.

Make sure your registration isn’t expired before you head out on the water.

Here is how to register through the DNR.

