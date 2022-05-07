News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau West baseball, Newman softball snag wins Friday evening

The Warriors took down La Crosse Logan while the Cardinals took care of Rib Lake.
High School Sports 5/6/2022
By Ben Helwig
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a picturesque Friday evening in the Badger State, plenty of high school teams took advantage of the gorgeous weather for some pre-weekend action.

The Wausau West Warrior baseball team looked to continue their momentum after a big win over SPASH Thursday. They welcomed in non-con foe La Crosse Logan to Wausau. The Warriors used a big first inning to propel them to a win, plating six in the first frame. West went on to add runs in the second, third and fourth to go on to win 13-0 over the Rangers.

Even further west of town, the Newman Catholic softball team hosted Rib Lake at Sunnyvale Park. The Cardinals used a big inning of their own, getting a crooked number in the first with four runs to jump out to the early advantage. They kept their foot on the gas pedal and coasted to a 10-0 win in five innings.

