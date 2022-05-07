Wausau West baseball, Newman softball snag wins Friday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a picturesque Friday evening in the Badger State, plenty of high school teams took advantage of the gorgeous weather for some pre-weekend action.

The Wausau West Warrior baseball team looked to continue their momentum after a big win over SPASH Thursday. They welcomed in non-con foe La Crosse Logan to Wausau. The Warriors used a big first inning to propel them to a win, plating six in the first frame. West went on to add runs in the second, third and fourth to go on to win 13-0 over the Rangers.

Even further west of town, the Newman Catholic softball team hosted Rib Lake at Sunnyvale Park. The Cardinals used a big inning of their own, getting a crooked number in the first with four runs to jump out to the early advantage. They kept their foot on the gas pedal and coasted to a 10-0 win in five innings.

