80-1 long-shot Rich Strike crosses finish line first in Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the...
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.

Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to run by 4-1 favorite Epicenter and Zandon on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon and Reed were in their first Derby.

