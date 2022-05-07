News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Elevated fire danger Saturday, dry & warm conditions

Sunshine will be plentiful on Saturday, which means some fastic weather to be out and about.
Warm and comfortable temps means fine conditions to grab an ice cream cone.
Warm and comfortable temps means fine conditions to grab an ice cream cone.
By Jeremy Tabin
Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to the first weekend of May! I’m sure there were at least a few folks that had doubts the weather would turn around and start to resemble mid-spring after the rather chilly conditions the past couple of months. No less, this weekend will challenge the warmest weekend we have experienced so far this year, and just in time for the Fishing Opener, as well as Mother’s Day.

Relative humidity of 20 to 30 percent on Saturday afternoon into the early evening.
Relative humidity of 20 to 30 percent on Saturday afternoon into the early evening.

The one big caveat on Saturday is the continued high to very high fire danger across the region. If at all possible, avoid doing any kind of burning. Don’t set campfires, avoid working with open flames, and don’t toss still lit cigarettes out on the dry vegetation around the state. These could all be culprits for a quick developing wildfire or grass fire.

Plenty of sunshine with comfortable temperatures on Saturday.
Plenty of sunshine with comfortable temperatures on Saturday.

Lots of sunshine on Saturday with comfortable temperatures. Afternoon temps peaking in the mid to upper 60s. A starlit sky Saturday night with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 north, mid 40s central and south. Mother’s Day could start with a bit of sunshine, but clouds will filter in by mid-morning and stick around through the rest of the day. A chance of a spotty shower in the afternoon. Still seasonably warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a chance of a spotty shower.
Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a chance of a spotty shower.

Summer will then start to settle in for the new week. Considerable cloudiness Monday and warmer with highs in the mid 70s. There is a chance of showers or storms later in the afternoon or at night. Some storms have the potential to be strong to severe. We are monitoring this for a possible First Alert Weather Day. The main threats with any severe storms could be large hail, gusty winds, and downpours. Mostly cloudy and a bit more humid Tuesday with scattered showers or storms possible. High in the upper 70s. Partly sunny and rather warm Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Storms are possible Wednesday night.

Dew point values rising into the 60s, meaning it is going to feel more humid.
Dew point values rising into the 60s, meaning it is going to feel more humid.

Thursday is looking to be dry but quite warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy on Friday, May 13th with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

