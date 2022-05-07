News and First Alert Weather App
Bucks hold off Celtics in game 3, take 2-1 lead in Eastern Conference Semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks past Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks past Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks blew a 13-point in the fourth quarter, but a late Giannis lay-up and defensive stop lifted the Bucks to a tight 103-101 win in game three.

Giannis dropped 42 points in the win as the Bucks took a 2-1 series lead over the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Bucks trailed by one point in the closing minute when Giannis found his way to the rim and put home a layup that would prove to be the game-winner.

The Celtics trailed 103-101 with four seconds left when Marcus Smart intentionally missed a free throw. The Celtics attempted to put it back in, but the last attempt that went into the hoop was ruled to be after the final buzzer had sounded.

The Bucks were efficient in their three-point defense of the Celtics, limiting them to just nine in the game after giving up 20 in game two. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points with 12 rebounds for a double-double. Jrue Holiday had 25 points while shooting 11-30 from the floor.

Milwaukee will look to take a 3-1 lead in game four on Monday, with the game four tip-off set for 6:30 pm at the Fiserv Forum.

