Avoid scams when shopping for Mother’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Better Business Bureau’s annual report says online purchasing scams are the most common, and warn people to verify the authenticity of the websites they buy from, especially on holiday weekends like Mother’s Day.

“The Better Business Bureau advises people to confirm the business that they’re placing an order with is in fact affiliated with that online source,” said Wisconsin BBB Director of Media Relations Lisa Schiller.

Schiller says going to local merchants or contacting them directly is the best way to make sure you’re getting what you pay for. Online scammers often work from overseas and are hard to hold accountable.

“It may be difficult to get ahold of them if you have a problem later,” Schiller said.

Many consumers complain they do not get the exact item they were expecting, or that deliveries come late.

“Make sure the date is specified clearly and guaranteed when you place your order,” Schiller said.

In case the item delivered is not what was promised, preparing for possible returns is more than just getting a gift receipt.

“A lot of people don’t realize that businesses can set their own refund and exchange policies. It’s really up to the consumer to inquire about those before they do business,” Schiller said. “It does not have to be posted. It does not have to be printed on your receipt.”

Thousands of reviews of businesses can be found on the Better Business Bureau website. Local merchants can be searched by zip code and category. There’s even the ability to search with a certain number of miles.

They also verify any reviews posted on the website, both with the customer and the business.

“When we receive a review, we’ll actually make sure that the email address or the phone number comes from the person that states they have written that review,” Schiller said.

