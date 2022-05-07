All eyes on Packers’ trio of drafted receivers on first day of rookie camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -51 players in total are at rookie minicamp in Green Bay, but Packers fans might be more invested in the success of three of them above the rest: Second round pick Christian Watson, fourth round choice Romeo Doubs, and seventh rounder Samori Toure.

The hope is they attempt to fill the massive void left by Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-scantling in the receiver room.

“Yeah they’re all their own type of receiver,” said head coach Matt LaFleur on that trio. “But I do think that they all offer some versatility whether we want to put them inside or outside.”

There will be opportunity for those three to not only make the roster, but to play meaningful snaps come the regular season.

They know they have a lot to learn, but have plenty of belief they can make an impact.

“You know I think I’m here for a reason,” said Watson. “I’m in the position I’m in right now because of all the stuff I’ve done in the past, and I know that I can only continue to go forward and grow more.

“So I’m bringing that same confidence to here and I’m going to expand that role.”

“You know, I know I was a late round draft pick, but all that matters is I’m here now,” said Toure. “So I’m very confident and very optimistic in my abilities.”

Even if they’re new to Titletown, they know the history of great wide receiver play in Green and Gold. Especially from players that like them, weren’t first round picks.

“I’ve spent a lot of time watching all the veterans,” Doubs explained. “You know from James Jones, Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson-who also wore the #87 jersey, ‘Tae (Davante Adams). You know and the list just goes on.”

Doubs and Toure actually connected well before they arrived in Green Bay: The two of them trained together in San Diego for nearly two months to prepare for the draft. While Watson has already made a different connection: With Aaron Rodgers, who told Watson that he was looking out, and when he steps in the building, it’s time to work.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.