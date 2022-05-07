News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead in Langlade County crash

By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNSHIP OF NORWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Langlade County. The crash happened Saturday morning just before 9 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road D and Evergreen Road in the Township of Norwood.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says the 80-year-old driver of Antigo was transported to Langlade Aspirus hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

