1 dead in Langlade County crash

TOWNSHIP OF NORWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Langlade County. The crash happened Saturday morning just before 9 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road D and Evergreen Road in the Township of Norwood.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says the 80-year-old driver of Antigo was transported to Langlade Aspirus hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

