Work on Green Circle trail addition nears completion

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The final touches will take place Friday finalizing the Green Circle reroute through the Moses Creek Meadows in Stevens Point.

Visitors are urged to use the old section of the trail for safety reasons during construction.

Moses Creek Meadows is a 33-acre natural area donated to the Friends of Schmeeckle Reserve by John and Patty Noel. The Moses Creek Meadows property is open to the public from sunrise to sunset.

Parking is available at the Yulga Disc Golf Course at the Green Circle parking lot off of Wilshire Boulevard. The site is accessed via the Green Circle Trail about 1/4-mile south of the Yulga Park parking lot.

Leashed pets are allowed on the Green Circle Trail. Due to sensitive wildlife habitat, pets are not allowed off-leash or off-trail.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.