WIPPS seeks people’s views on diversity in central Wisconsin

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service is conducting a survey of people in Marathon and Lincoln County to determine their views on diversity and inclusion.

WIPPS’ Executive Director said the survey is not designed to pass judgment on people who respond and all answers are anonymous.

“It’s really about perceptions about how we feel about ourselves and our communities and how comfortable we are interacting with others who are different from us,” said Executive Director Eric Giordano.

There are four categories to the survey; How welcoming you feel your community is, how much you feel you belong, how strong are community values, and your level of comfort with people who are different from you.

Generational differences might prove even wider than cultural ones as people’s societal views change.

“We live here and now, so the question is how are we going to interact with each other despite some of these differing values,” Giordano said.

WIPPS’s hope is the survey will open up conversations that bring people together.

“All of us, you know we’re so quick to judgment. We’re so quick to assume that we’re right and someone else is wrong, and we’re not taking the time necessary to really understand perspectives,” Giordano said.

WIPPS believes a stronger sense of community is necessary to attract a vibrant population and ensure the continued success of north-central Wisconsin.

“Let’s get out of the rut, and let’s celebrate and discover the things that really we know make this place great,” Giordano said.

Paper surveys are being sent out to 10,000 random households in Marathon and Lincoln counties. After they’re collected a report will be done laying the responses of the survey.

Click here to fill one out online.

