News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

WIPPS seeks people’s views on diversity in central Wisconsin

By Drew Sutherland
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service is conducting a survey of people in Marathon and Lincoln County to determine their views on diversity and inclusion.

WIPPS’ Executive Director said the survey is not designed to pass judgment on people who respond and all answers are anonymous.

“It’s really about perceptions about how we feel about ourselves and our communities and how comfortable we are interacting with others who are different from us,” said Executive Director Eric Giordano.

There are four categories to the survey; How welcoming you feel your community is, how much you feel you belong, how strong are community values, and your level of comfort with people who are different from you.

Generational differences might prove even wider than cultural ones as people’s societal views change.

“We live here and now, so the question is how are we going to interact with each other despite some of these differing values,” Giordano said.

WIPPS’s hope is the survey will open up conversations that bring people together.

“All of us, you know we’re so quick to judgment. We’re so quick to assume that we’re right and someone else is wrong, and we’re not taking the time necessary to really understand perspectives,” Giordano said.

WIPPS believes a stronger sense of community is necessary to attract a vibrant population and ensure the continued success of north-central Wisconsin.

“Let’s get out of the rut, and let’s celebrate and discover the things that really we know make this place great,” Giordano said.

Paper surveys are being sent out to 10,000 random households in Marathon and Lincoln counties. After they’re collected a report will be done laying the responses of the survey.

Click here to fill one out online.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

High School Sports 5/5/2022
High School Sports 5/5/2022
New Water Trails Coming to Wisconsin 5/5/2022
New Water Trails Coming to Wisconsin 5/5/2022
WIPPS Conducting Diversity Survey 5/5/2022
WIPPS Conducting Diversity Survey 5/5/2022
Ben Lee pitches from the stretch at an Amherst baseball practice.
Amherst baseball’s dominance on the mound leads to undefeated start