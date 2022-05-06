Wausau West, Antigo win conference matchups in baseball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A gorgeous afternoon for baseball saw Wausau West beat SPASH in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup, while Antigo beat Tomahawk for the second time this week.

The Warriors used a four-run first inning to give them a lead they would never relinquish, with a three-RBI double from Bryce Heil the big blow in the inning. West wins 5-2, handing SPASH their first loss of the season in WVC play.

In Antigo, the Red Robins used a four-run second inning as the catalyst to a commanding 12-2 win over the Hatchets. Antigo moves to 4-2 in GNC play.

