Schofield Alder Kristin Conway Announces Candidacy for the 85th Assembly District

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Kristin Conway announced Friday she’ll run for State Assembly in the 85th District.

“I’m running to be a reasonable voice in the State Assembly. For the last two years, we have seen the Republican majority continually roadblock any real progress in Wisconsin. The legislature adjourned in March to give themselves an almost three-hundred-day vacation, leaving hundreds of bills sitting in committees. The rest of us are left wondering what the lawmakers are actually doing for us.”

Conway is currently an Alder in the city of Schofield.

A campaign kick-off event is planned for Friday, May 13 at Kin & Kind Public House in Wausau.

Republican State Representative Pat Snyder currently holds the seat. He announced last month he’ll seek re-election.

