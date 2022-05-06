News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County Sheriff warns of bail bond scam

By Wyatt Heller
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they’ve received a report of a scam involving bail bonds.

In the scam, the caller claims that a relative needs a large amount of money to post bail, according to a news release.

The caller claims the bond is urgent and must be paid immediately.

After securing the money, an individual arrives at the residence to pick up the money.

If you receive such a call do not give out any money. You may contact your local law enforcement agency to confirm the validity of the call. You’re encouraged to report the call to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office by calling (715) 346-1400.

