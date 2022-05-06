News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County Law Enforcement in need of dispatchers

Stevens Point Police Department encourages people to apply to communications team
Dispatchers needed at Portage County Sheriff's Office
Dispatchers needed at Portage County Sheriff's Office(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The worker shortage is nothing new, many job positions remain unfilled including dispatchers for Portage County Law Enforcement.

The Stevens Point Police Department posted on Facebook there is a need for dispatchers and the department is encouraging residents to apply for the job.

Dispatchers play an important role in keeping people safe. They answer and respond to emergency and non-emergency calls to determine whether emergency responders are needed at a scene.

“We are 5 short right now in our communications center so,” said Sheriff Mike Lukas, of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Lukas said the sheriff’s office recently received a resolution through its finance in HR to increase pay for staff members.

“To raise our wages for our communications and our corrections up to $22.28 an hour to start,” said Sheriff Lukas.

The sheriff said a dispatcher job also has some perks that other jobs don’t have.

“I mean for $47,000 to come out and work a 7 on, 7 off schedule, get vacation upfront, get all the kind of things like that, is an outstanding opportunity,” said Sheriff Lukas.

Sheriff Lukas said the qualifications for a dispatcher job include someone with great listening skills, someone who is calm under pressure, and someone who can work well with other people.

“I encourage anyone who has a personality that Is outgoing, that takes constructive criticism, willing to learn and you know, has to have some computer skills,” said Lukas.

The Portage County Sherriff’s Office said people interested can apply online.

