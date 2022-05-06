Packers’ first-round Georgia pair feeling right at home at rookie minicamp

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ defensive room is filling up with Georgia defenders, and linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt are starting to feel at home.

On the first day of rookie minicamp, the former Bulldogs are adjusting to a defense featuring another former Georgia defensive player in Eric Stokes.

For Walker, he’s excited to learn a different defense and impress defensive coordinator Joe Berry.

“I’m learning a new defense, these are veteran guys I’m playing with. These are grown men so it’s going to be a little different, but at the same time, it’s still about playing football and do what they drafted me to do,” Walker said.

As for Wyatt, the pass rusher added he’s been itching to put a helmet back on after winning a national championship for the Georgia Bulldogs in January.

“Me, [Quay Walker] was all training. We put our helmet on just to feel it. Feel how it is back in helmet. But just to be in that Green Bay helmet, it’s a blessing, so I can’t wait to get in it today and I’m ready,” Wyatt said.

