News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Mom inspires daughter to choose career in nursing

Tori Sonday and her daughter Kalyn Sonday seem like they were born to be nurses.
Tori Sonday and her daughter Kalyn Sonday seem like they were born to be nurses.(UW Health)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Tori Sonday and Kalyn Sonday share a connection deeper than just mother and daughter.

Kalyn is a second-year inpatient nurse working at UW Health East Madison Hospital, and her mom Tori is in her 35th year of nursing working as a clinic nurse at UW Health West Clinic.

“We are all very passionate about nursing and knowing that patients still stay in touch with my mom after all these years; shows the awesome power of nursing,” Tori said.

“After I work a 12-hour shift, I call my mom because I know she can relate to all the ups and downs,” Kalyn said. “She knows what it is like to work with providers, family members and it is great to bounce ideas off her.”

But Kalyn’s decision to become a nurse may be traced back even further than her mom. Her grandmother, Beverly Reynolds, was also a nurse at UW Health and the Sondays are proud to carry on that tradition.

“I was always known as the ‘mom’ in my friend group. Any time anyone had a small scrape or headache they’re like ‘What do I take?’ and I’m like ‘I’m 10 [years-old]′... Maybe ask your mom. But like my mom would probably say Tylenol,” Kalyn chuckled.

Friday, marks the first day of National Nurses Week, which highlights and honors the contributions and sacrifices nurses make to keep the public safe and healthy.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

This weekend in central Wisconsin
Here’s a look at the event happening this weekend in central Wisconsin
Four people were displaced after a fire destroyed the camper they had been living in.
Electrical issue caused camper trailer fire in Wood County, 4 people displaced
10-year-old Iliana Peters
Court documents: Suspect in Lily Peters case moved body after her death
The final touches will take place Friday finalizing Green Circle reroute through the Moses...
Work on Green Circle trail addition nears completion