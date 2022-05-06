Mom inspires daughter to choose career in nursing

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Tori Sonday and Kalyn Sonday share a connection deeper than just mother and daughter.

Kalyn is a second-year inpatient nurse working at UW Health East Madison Hospital, and her mom Tori is in her 35th year of nursing working as a clinic nurse at UW Health West Clinic.

“We are all very passionate about nursing and knowing that patients still stay in touch with my mom after all these years; shows the awesome power of nursing,” Tori said.

“After I work a 12-hour shift, I call my mom because I know she can relate to all the ups and downs,” Kalyn said. “She knows what it is like to work with providers, family members and it is great to bounce ideas off her.”

But Kalyn’s decision to become a nurse may be traced back even further than her mom. Her grandmother, Beverly Reynolds, was also a nurse at UW Health and the Sondays are proud to carry on that tradition.

“I was always known as the ‘mom’ in my friend group. Any time anyone had a small scrape or headache they’re like ‘What do I take?’ and I’m like ‘I’m 10 [years-old]′... Maybe ask your mom. But like my mom would probably say Tylenol,” Kalyn chuckled.

Friday, marks the first day of National Nurses Week, which highlights and honors the contributions and sacrifices nurses make to keep the public safe and healthy.

