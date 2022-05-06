Humane Society of Marathon County sees lowest registration numbers for upcoming fundraiser

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is now open for the Humane Society of Marathon County’s annual fundraising events. Even though the ‘Run for Their Lives 5K’ is a month away, it’s not getting the turnout it’s hoping for.

The executive director for HSMC, Lisa Leitermann said registration numbers are 30% lower than where they usually are. While the June 4 fundraiser doesn’t normally have a theme, the humane society is trying something new to get more people to sign up.

This year, the fundraiser is called ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow.’ The point of the theme is to have participants run in honor of a lost pet or person. Leitermann said coming off the pandemic has still been hard, so it’s hopeful the theme will encourage more people to register.

“Just make it a little bit more special for everybody to have it be in memory of you know, animals make such a big difference in our lives. So pay it forward a little bit and make it a little bit more special this year,” Leitermann explained. “You know, you’ll hear people say that their pet crossed over the rainbow bridge, that means they’ve passed on but the rainbow bridge is where all their friends are waiting, where you’ll be able to see them again... But it’s just always like a super emotional thing. And we have Tux here behind us he was the stray that we had lost last year. So we just wanted this to be a year that you can come out to the Rainbow Bridge.”

There will be bibs for people to customize who they are running in honor of. The 5K is being held both in-person and virtually this year. If people choose the virtual option, they have until June 25 to register. People can complete the 5K even after the in-person event by tracking it through an app like ‘Map My Run.’

Meanwhile, for those wanting to do it in person, registration closes on June 1. However, there will be registration happening on the day of the event, but for a different price. All the money from the fundraiser will go back to the shelter for its programs and animals. So, the more people who sign up, the better HSMC can care for the animals waiting for their forever homes.

“We just want to make sure people know this is still happening rain or shine but the more people who are thinking positive about the weather, the better it will be... Coming off of COVID is really hard for everyone but especially for a nonprofit so if we can just kind of get the push out there that this is still happening make it a little bit more special, you can do it in memory of someone, [so] hopefully those numbers will be higher than they’ve ever been. But so far we’re definitely feeling the leg a little bit,” Leitermann said.

Since it is a memorial theme, the statue of Tux, one of the dogs who was lost last year, outside HSMC serves as a memorial for the community. The humane society encourages people to leave a tag of a pet who passed anytime, but more specifically either before or after they complete the 5K.



