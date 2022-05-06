News and First Alert Weather App
Home’s hidden room has big reveal on video

Bin full of emergency supplies.
Bin full of emergency supplies.(Ashley Grams)
By Ashley Grams
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Justine Sidie went to visit her parents in Reno. They had just bought a new house, and her dad noticed what he thought was a fake wall in the garage.

“If you look at the window, there’s only a two-inch gap between the window and the wall and then on the outside there was like a 5-foot gap,” said Sidie.

So her dad grabbed a saw, creating a small hole in the wall. Sidie filmed the whole thing, posting what they found on TikTok.

Millions watch as Reno couple uncovers what appears to be doomsday prep. (Source: KOLO)

“We cut a little hole in the wall, and I stuck my phone through the hole and we saw all these shelves,” she said.

Sidie’s TikTok went viral, and millions of people wanted to know what they found in the hidden room.

“Thousands of likes and comments and questions, and everybody was demanding for a part two,” Sidie said.

When Sidie and her dad crawled through the hole, they saw what they thought was a door.

“When we were inside, we found where there would have been a door,” she said. “You can’t see it from the garage because there’s a shelf built into the wall to block it, so it just looks like a shelf.”

Once you get inside, the space is about 5-feet wide, and six shelving units run the length of the garage. Most of the shelves were stacked high with boxes, full of food, medical supplies and survival kits.

After reaching out to a former owner of the house, Sidie’s parents guess that the room was created and stocked in the early 2000′s.

While they didn’t find anything of significant value, Sidie is ready to go back and keep searching.

“A lot of the comments were, you know, check for a shelter underground or buried stuff throughout the property,” Sidie said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

