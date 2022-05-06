Here’s a look at the event happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend.

ARPIN

The Fire In The Hole Cornhole tournament at Arpin Fire Department will be held Saturday. Registration at 10 a.m. Bags fly at 11 am This is a fundraiser for the Arpin Fire Department.

MARSHFIELD

An annual fundraiser and run/walk for the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter will be held Saturday. Paws for Brittany honors Brittany Zimmermann. Zimmermann died in 2008. Paws For Brittany was started by family and friends of Brittany to ‘paws’ and remember her compassionate spirit for all animals. Click here to register. It’s a 2.3 mile fun run and dog walk that starts and finishes in beautiful Wildwood Park & Zoo in Marshfield. The event takes you around the upper pond, past buffalo, elk, wolves and other wildlife. Pets and strollers are welcome.

RHINELANDER

The YMCA of the Northwoods is holding the 6th annual Denim and Diamonds on Friday, May 6 starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Pines Event Center. The fundraising event, presented by the YMCA Board of Directors, will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, complimentary wine, beer, and soda, live entertainment, dancing, 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, and auctions, all with a casual theme of denim and diamonds. The event kicks off with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by raffles and auctions. All proceeds from the event will benefit the YMCA of the Northwoods Annual Support Campaign, which provides Y scholarships and programming for those in the Northwoods who would not otherwise have access to healthy programs and services. Event tickets are $60 each. 50/50 raffle tickets are $10 each or 6 for $50. The Pines Event Center is located at 5840 Forest Ln in Rhinelander.

SHAWANO

The Shawano Wisconsin Flea Market will be held Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 at the Shawano County Fairgrounds. $2. Tickets are available at the gate. It’s located at 990 E Green Bay St.

SPENCER

The 3rd Annual Morgan Gorst Memorial Blood Drive will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spencer High School. Morgan was diagnosed with glioblastoma at age 12. Blood transfusions gave him the strength to fight. He died in 2020 following a courage fight. He was an 8th grade student at Spencer Middle School at the time of his death. Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcomed! Book your Appointment: https://donate.wisconsin.versiti.org/.../drive.../251728

STEVENS POINT

The local food fair will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pfiffner Park. Join Farmshed and over 50 local farms, food producers, businesses, and makers. There will be plenty of eating, drinking, and shopping. The Local Food Fair is a unique place where attendees can have direct access and discover their favorite local farms and businesses in one location. To find out more information on how to be a vendor at the Local Food Fair, visit our website at https://www.farmshed.org/localfoodfair

WAUSAU

The Farmer’s Market of Wausau will open for the season on May 7. It is located at 200 River Dr. in Wausau. It opens at 7:30 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. or until supply run out.

WESTON

A bike rodeo will be held Saturday in Weston at the Everest Metropolitan Police Department Public Safety Building. The event challenges participants in a number of riding skills, bike knowledge, and safety. Prizes are given in three age groups to the riders who demonstrate knowledge and skills at the highest level. The event is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It’s located at 5303 Mesker St.

