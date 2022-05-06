‘Great Pinery Waterway’ will bring new water trails to Wisconsin River

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Recreation Foundation announced Thursday the creation of a new paddling trail called the ‘Great Pinery Heritage Waterway’.

”Waterway trails are no different than land trails,” said foundation president Bill Bertram. “They have designated markings where the landings are at so you can either put your kayak in or your canoe in or if you’re stand-up paddling, you can have a GIS locator and a mileage marker.”

The vision to create water trails along the Wisconsin River traces its way back to the 1980s with former Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Recreation Director Bill Duncanson. Recently, they’ve decided to return to the project.

“We decided we wanted to do more larger, more impactful projects at the park foundation and this is our first project of that type,” said Bertram.

The trail will run from Hat Rapids in Oneida County to Lake Du Bay in Portage County, covering 108 miles. Bertram said the support for the project has been practically universal.

“This is a trail that’s been endorsed by 12 communities from Tomahawk all the way to Stevens Point,” said Bertram. It’s been an incredible project, for the collaboration we’ve had, not just for the foundations, but for all the municipalities up and down the river.”

The first step will be to construct the trails, creating kiosks, maps and markers at launch points along the river. This will give paddlers a better understanding of where they are and how far they’re going.

After that comes the marketing phase, looking to establish an all-encompassing website that makes the outdoor recreation as a whole, not just the waterways, easy to navigate for visitors.

“Paddlers from the Midwest can come here and know where to put in and where to take out,” said Bertram.

The trails aren’t just an opportunity for exercise. The markers and maps will tell the river’s history as ‘The Pinery,’ and how it’s been an epicenter for the logging industry for centuries.

”We’ve used that topic to really frame out the history of the river and the history of the people who lived along the river in the 1800′s and 1900′s.” said Bertram.

Once complete, the trail would become the 24th designated water trail in the state. Bertram said he also hopes they could make it the sixth national water trail in Wisconsin. The allure of such an expansive and historic waterway is something Bertram hopes will bring in tourists from around the area, especially when coupled with other outdoor seasonal destinations like Granite Peak.

”We think with Granite Peak in the winter months, this is what we would call an off-season or counterbalance to what’s happening in the winter months, we think this could be a huge destination for paddlers from across the Midwest to come here in the summer months,” said Bertram.

Bertram also says there are plans to expand the waterway into Vilas and Wood counties in the future. The project will look to be completed in fall of this year.

