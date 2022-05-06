First Alert Weather: Great outdoor weather for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have been enjoying the weather these past few days, much of the same weather is in-store for most of the weekend. Summer-like temperatures and mugginess make a return next week. A few strong storms may be possible early next week.

A great weekend to spend outdoors. (WSAW)

Keep the sunglasses handy for the next few days. Also, make sure to grab the sunscreen if you plan to spend most of your time outdoors this weekend. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures around the 40s Friday morning. Warmer by the afternoon with highs nearing the mid to upper 60s once again. Light clouds from the morning will clear and lead to clear blue skies by mid-day. Breezy at times by the afternoon, gusting near 20 mph from the east. However, the breeze will feel quite nice.

Much of the same Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Winds may be breezy at times. (WSAW)

Saturday is the Fishing Opener in Wisconsin and we couldn’t ask for better weather. Skies will be mostly, and comfortable conditions. Winds will be light and variable, out of the southeast. Morning temperature readings will be in the 40s to the 50s, topping out in the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Mostly sunny and comfortable temps on Saturday. (WSAW)

Mother’s Day is on Sunday and although not as much sunshine, the weather will still be pleasant to celebrate Mom. Morning temperatures are expected to start off in the 40s to the mid to upper 50s with highs in the mid-60s. A chance to see some light rain showers by late afternoon, but this should not impact any outdoorsy plan you may have. Thunderstorms are not anticipated as the air will be too dry.

More clouds on Mother's Day with a chance for light showers by the afternoon. Highs staying in the 60s. (WSAW)

A taste of summer-like weather next week as temperatures warm into the 80s, and humid air filters into the region. More clouds than sun on Monday.

Rising dew points for the upcoming week. Weather conditions will begin to feel humid. (WSAW)

A low-pressure system lifts a warm front into the state Monday, allowing for even warmer air to flow through the region, pushing highs into the mid-70s and some gusty winds. Rising dew points will lead to muggy conditions. Additionally, the front could spark a few showers and storms by mid to late Monday. Some have the potential to become strong as dew points will help fuel thunderstorms. Severe storms are not off the table.

There could be severe storms to the west of the area Monday afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

Even hotter on Tuesday as highs will likely reach the lower 80s for most. A tad muggier as dew points near the 70s. Skies will feature intervals of sun and clouds. As the low extends across the region, daytime heating could allow for another round of storms later in the day. Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 70s by mid-week with the possibility of additional storms.

Well above average for the upcoming work week. Turning hot and humid. (WSAW)

